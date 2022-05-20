Revolution Medicines initiated at neutral at BofA as candidates still in early stages
May 20, 2022 11:22 AM ETRevolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- BofA Securities has initiated Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) at neutral saying that most of the precision oncology company's candidates still need validation.
- The firm has a $24 price target (~58% upside based on Thursday's close).
- Analyst Alex Stranahan highlighted that the company's platform that targets activated RAS signaling pathways is promising. Research has shown that these pathways influence cellular proliferation, differentiation, survival, and gene expression.
- Revolution Medicines (RVMD) notes that mutations in RAS proteins alone account for ~30% of all cancers.
- Stranahan wrote that while the Revolution Medicines (RVMD) had the potential for partnerships, validation for most of its candidates would not come for another two to three years.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Revolution Medicines (RVMD) as a hold.