Revolution Medicines initiated at neutral at BofA as candidates still in early stages

May 20, 2022

Wall Street sign, New York City, USA

mbbirdy/E+ via Getty Images

  • BofA Securities has initiated Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) at neutral saying that most of the precision oncology company's candidates still need validation.
  • The firm has a $24 price target (~58% upside based on Thursday's close).
  • Analyst Alex Stranahan highlighted that the company's platform that targets activated RAS signaling pathways is promising. Research has shown that these pathways influence cellular proliferation, differentiation, survival, and gene expression.
  • Revolution Medicines (RVMD) notes that mutations in RAS proteins alone account for ~30% of all cancers.
  • Stranahan wrote that while the Revolution Medicines (RVMD) had the potential for partnerships, validation for most of its candidates would not come for another two to three years.
