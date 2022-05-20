Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) said Friday it signed a 10-year contract to charter a floating storage and regasification vessel that will provide liquefied natural gas to the Baltic Sea region that Finland's finance minister said will make it possible to break free from Russian gas.

Excelerate (EE) did not provide financial terms of the deal, but Gasgrid Finland said the total cost of the floating LNG terminal with the 10-year lease is estimated at as much as €460M ($487M).

Finland and Estonia account for ~3B cm/year of demand, and the tanker can deliver 5B cm/year, Excelerate (EE) CEO Steven Kobos told Bloomberg, adding that the company plans to deploy the ship to Finland by the end of the year.

The deal comes as Gasum, Finland's state-owned gas wholesaler, said Russia would cut off natural gas exports to the country starting on Saturday.

Gasum CEO Mika Wiljanen said the company had been preparing for such a situation, and "there will be no disruptions in the gas transmission network, we will be able to supply all our customers with gas in the coming months."

Russia told Poland and Bulgaria in April that it would halt natural gas supplies after both countries refused Vladimir Putin's demand to pay in rubles.