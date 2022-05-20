Trinity biotech receives European approval for rapid COVID-19 antigen test

May 20, 2022 11:54 AM ETTrinity Biotech plc (TRIB)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Positive test result by using rapid test device for COVID-19.

VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

  • Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) said on Friday it had achieved the European CE Mark or approval for its 10-minute Covid-19 antigen test.
  • This CE mark allows for use by healthcare professionals and trained users.
  • The test in clinical trails had demonstrated 99% sensitivity and 99% specificity.
  • "The rapid Covid-19 antigen test has been developed by Trinity Biotech on the same lateral flow test platform as the recently World Health Organisation (WHO) approved Trinscreen HIV™ test and will be manufactured at the Company’s high volume automated lateral flow manufacturing site in Bray, Ireland," the company said.
  • The Company expects to examine regulatory approval pathways in other countries as well.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.