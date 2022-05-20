Trinity biotech receives European approval for rapid COVID-19 antigen test
May 20, 2022 11:54 AM ETTrinity Biotech plc (TRIB)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) said on Friday it had achieved the European CE Mark or approval for its 10-minute Covid-19 antigen test.
- This CE mark allows for use by healthcare professionals and trained users.
- The test in clinical trails had demonstrated 99% sensitivity and 99% specificity.
- "The rapid Covid-19 antigen test has been developed by Trinity Biotech on the same lateral flow test platform as the recently World Health Organisation (WHO) approved Trinscreen HIV™ test and will be manufactured at the Company’s high volume automated lateral flow manufacturing site in Bray, Ireland," the company said.
- The Company expects to examine regulatory approval pathways in other countries as well.