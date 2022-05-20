Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) is feeling a bit of a rebound Friday, up 1% and among the better advancers in communications stocks as the broader market flattens out from the morning.

That comes after the company's first conference devoted to business messaging, at which Meta announced it would open WhatsApp to all businesses with a cloud-based application programming interface.

That means simplifying getting onto WhatsApp for businesses of any size, the company says, thanks to free hosting by Meta.

“The best business experiences meet people where they are. Already more than 1 billion users connect with a business account across our messaging services every week. They're reaching out for help, to find products and services and to buy anything from big-ticket items to everyday goods," says CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Some SMBs are likely to continue using the WhatsApp Business app, while others will want to tap the cloud-based API, the company says, but it's working on drawing smaller businesses with additional tools.

Meta also announced recurring notifications on Messenger, making it easier to re-engage with potential customers directly from a message thread. Customers will be able to opt in to topics and businesses will be able to customize how often customers are notified.

Recurring notifications for businesses are also headed to Instagram in the fall.

Meta's stock price (FB) had fallen for two sessions in a row, including a 5% drop on Wednesday, before moving back higher Friday morning.