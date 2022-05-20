Shell (NYSE:SHEL) is urged by shareholder Odey Asset Management to drop its appeal against a Dutch court ruling that ordered the company to cut its absolute emissions by 45% by 2030, Financial Times reported Thursday.

In a letter to CEO Ben van Beurden, Odey - which owns ~$70M of Shell (SHEL) shares, or less than 1% of the company - said Shell should focus instead on funding the creation of an independent body to audit the emissions of all oil and gas companies.

Odey's letter comes ahead of Shell's (SHEL) annual general meeting on May 24, where shareholders will cast a non-binding vote on the company's energy transition strategy.

Reuters reported Thursday that proxy advisory PIRC recommends shareholders vote against the climate resolution, which it says fails to provide clarity on accountability for reaching emissions reduction targets.

PIRC says shareholders should support a resolution filed by activist group Follow This asking Shell (SHEL) to publish climate goals consistent with the 2015 Paris climate accord, which aims for absolute emissions cuts of ~40% by 2030.

Two other major proxy advisory groups, ISS and Glass Lewis, reportedly recommended to support Shell's climate resolution and reject Follow This.

Climate resolutions brought by activists have been consistently voted down so far at this year's round of oil company annual shareholder meetings.