Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is likely to unveil a new version of its HomePod smart speaker in either the fourth-quarter or first-quarter of next year, according to an influential analyst.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that the new version of the HomePod may not look differently from the current HomePod mini, but Apple is continuing to advance nonetheless.

"Smart speakers are undoubtedly one of the essential elements of the home ecosystem, but I think Apple is still figuring out how to succeed in this market," Kuo tweeted.

Apple (AAPL) shares fell slightly less than 0.5% to $136.78 in early trading on Friday.

Apple's (AAPL) success with its HomePod smart speakers has been a mixed bag, with the company stopping production of the original HomePod due to poor sales.

However, the mini version, priced at $99, has sold better than its predecessor and Apple has introduced new colors of it over time.

Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) is slated to host its annual developers conference next month, where it will talk about the latest updates to its various operating systems, including iOS, macOS and watchOS.

On Friday, investment firm Wedbush Securities said that supplies and demand for Apple's (AAPL) iPhones have been "surprisingly resilient" despite China's COVID-related lockdowns.