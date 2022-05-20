What to expect from Xpeng Q1 2022 Earnings after deliveries exceeded outlook in the quarter

May 20, 2022 12:54 PM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 23rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.30 (-130.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (+146.4% Y/Y).
  • The company after exceeding the consensus mark in Q4, guided revenue to come in between RMB7.2B - RMB7.3B, representing growth of approximately 144.0% to 147.4% Y/Y.
  • The company is not expected to report a profit in FY2022 or FY2023.
  • Q1 deliveries of 34,561 units (+159% Y/Y) have surpassed the company's expectation between 33,500 and 34,000.
  • April deliveries slipped 75% Y/Y and 41.6% M/M to 9,002 units due to supply chain issues.
  • Over the last 1 year, XPEV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • The company is included among the list of 86 Chinese companies threatened with delisting on U.S. exchanges for failing to meet federal accounting requirements.
  • The company has until May 25 to dispute its inclusion on the SEC list.
  • XPEV gets a Sell rating from SA Quant rating system whereas Wall Street Analysts screens the stock with a Buy rating.
  • Since the start of 2022, the company has lost ~54%. Regulatory and macroeconomic risks continues to weigh on the stock.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:XPeng Earnings Preview: 5 Things To Listen For
