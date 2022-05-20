Aurinia Pharmaceuticals touts long-term benefit of Lupkynis for lupus
May 20, 2022 12:32 PM ETAurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) said that data from a study showed that its lupus nephritis treatment Lupkynis (voclosporin) led to preservation of kidney function over three years of treatment.
- The AURORA 2 study is a continuation study of patients after one year of treatment for another two years.
- The primary endpoint was safety. Results showed that serious adverse events were similar in the treatment and placebo arms.
- Secondary endpoints include changes in urine protein to creatinine ratio (UPCR) and estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR). Mean UPCR was lower in Lupkynis patients at all time points during the three years. Also, there was a significant difference in eGFR slope in favor of Lupkynis (-0.2 mL/min/1.73 m2) compared to control arm (-5.4 mL/min/1.73 m2).
- The results were presented at the 59th European Renal Association Congress.
- Aurinia (AUPH) has be the subject of takeover chatter over the past several months.