With China's central bank cutting its benchmark for mortgage rates, a number of U.S.-listed Chinese real estate and financial stocks are rising in Friday trading. The People's Bank of China cut its five-year loan prime rate to 4.45% from 4.6%, a move that initially buoyed U.S. stocks early in the session.

Separately, Goldman Sachs's Kenneth Ho increased his FY2022 China property high-yield default rate forecast to 31.6% from 19.0% previously, which could be weighing on the sector.

China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF), which has been struggling to pay interest on its debt after demand for its homes slumped, is rising 10%. But that's only a small reprieve after the stock lost 90% in the past year. Evergrande peer Country Garden Holdings (OTCPK:CTRYF) shares is gaining 19%.

Leju Holdings (LEJU) ADSs jumped 47% in midday New York trading. Note that the company changed its ADS ratio to one ADS representing 10 shares from a 1-to-1 ratio, effective May 20.

In broader China-based financial stocks, China Construction Bank (OTCPK:CICHY) ADRs climb 1.3%, Bank of China Class H shares (OTCPK:BACHF) rise 0.5%, insurance company Fanhua (FANH) shares are rising 3.7%, and Ping An Insurance Company of China (OTCPK:PNGAY) gains 0.3%.

Not all U.S.-listed China real estate-related stocks are buoyed by the news. KE Holdings (BEKE), which operates a popular real estate and financial services app, is slipping 2.3%, Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) ADSs are dropping 1.9%, and loan marketplace X Financial (XYF) ADSs are down 2.2%.

Goldman Sachs's Ho pointed out that so far in 2022, six issuers have defaulted on their China onshore bond obligations, with an aggregate RMB 30.2B in notional amount of onshore bonds outstanding at the time of default. In that same period, nine issuers extended bond maturities to avoid default, indicating increased stress in the market.

He sees a "long path toward restructuring for the China Property high-yield sector.

Last week, Sunac China (OTC:SCCCF) (OTCPK:SNCHY) missed interest payments of $29.5M on October 2023 notes by the time its 30-day grace period expired.