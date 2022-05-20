The commercial-stage biotech, TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is trading lower for the third straight session on Friday after Bank of America initiated its coverage with an Underperform recommendation citing the sales outlook for its multiple sclerosis candidate, ublituximab.

In 2021, TG Therapeutics (TGTX) disclosed late-stage data for ublituximab indicating a statistically significant reduction in annualized relapse rate (ARR) over 96 weeks in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS).

Data were generated from two global studies designed to compare ublituximab with MS therapy teriflunomide sold by Sanofi’s (SNY) as Aubagio.

BofA analyst Alec Stranahan argues that despite encouraging low ARR, the delta of the finding was not superior, and one-hour infusion used in the trials does not support a strong case for convenience.

In addition, the analyst points to liquidity concerns at the company, arguing that it could be increasingly challenging for the management to implement discounted pricing. The price target set to $5.00 per share implies a downside of ~17% to the last close.

Recently, TG Therapeutics (TGTX) pulled the marketing application for a combination therapy involving ublituximab in blood cancer, citing a rising imbalance in survival based on updated data from a late-stage trial.