Hot Stocks: NVAX, HPE, PSTG retreat on downgrades; CVET rallies on takeover bid

Bearish notes from Bank of America influenced investors in Friday's midday trading. Cautious commentary prompted selling in Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Pure Storage (PSTG).

Looking at one of the day's notable gainers, Covetrus (CVET) posted a double-digit advance in intraday action, carried higher by a takeover bid.

Decliners

Novavax (NVAX) dropped about 8% in intraday trading, dragged down by a bearish opinion from Bank of America. The firm initiated coverage of the COVID vaccine maker at an Underperform rating.

This represented the only Sell-equivalent rating on Wall Street. In making its recommendation, BofA pointed to a downbeat forecast for COVID booster use.

Looking to another industry, Bank of America's comments also sparked selling in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Pure Storage (PSTG). Both stocks dropped following BofA downgrades.

Analyst Wamsi Mohan cut the names to Neutral from Buy, citing macro concerns facing storage companies. These include the threat of a recession, slowing business in Europe and ongoing supply chain challenges.

On the news, HPE and PSTG both dropped about 8% in intraday action.

Kohl's (KSS) suffered midday weakness as well. Shares of the retailer plunged 13% on reports that the company's sales process might not lead to a takeover.

According to the NY Post, potential suitors have been scared off by the firm's Q1 results. Another item in Women's Wear Daily noted that the company may be leaning toward staying independent.

Gainer

A takeover bid sparked gains in Covetrus (CVET). The animal health company revealed that it has received an offer from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC, and TPG for $21 per share.

CD&R already holds about 33.7M shares of CVET. Bolstered by the bid, shares of CVET jumped 11% in midday action, climbing to $20.03 at about 12:30 p.m. ET.

For more of the day's best- and worst-performing stocks, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.