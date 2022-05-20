Deere (NYSE:DE) -13.4% in Friday's trading to a 52-week low after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings that are nevertheless seen as "underwhelming operating results compared with elevated expectations," as described by BMO analyst John Joyner.

Strong price realization was offset by lower volume leverage and higher production costs, Joyner said.

Investors always expect good news from Deere (DE), whose quarterly earnings have beaten Wall Street estimates for 11 straight quarters dating back to mid-2019, notes Al Root at Barron's.

Back-half loaded guidance may be hurting the stock, Citi's Timothy Thein surmises: "Forecasting [Deere's] quarterly results can be difficult in even normal times given how timing of high margin ag shipments can slide from one quarter to another... and is especially so in the current supply chain environment."

CEO John May said supply chain pressures disrupted production levels and deliveries during the quarter and will persist throughout Deere's (DE) fiscal H2, but the company continues to see strong demand from customers.

Prices for farm inputs such as fertilizer have been rising sharply, but the company so far has been able to pass much of its higher costs onto customers.

Deere's (DE) "problem is more around supply chain constraints," Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann told Bloomberg. "he good news is they can sell whatever they can make, but the bad news is they're constrained on what they can make."

Bank of America recently downgraded Deere (DE) to Neutral from Buy, saying a lot of good news had been priced into the stock.