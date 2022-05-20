Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s (NYSE:DECK) ability to drive profits and forecasts upwards on earnings is a cause for analysts to reassess price targets.

For its fiscal fourth quarter, the Goleta, Georgia-based footwear designer reported GAAP EPS of $2.51, nearly doubling the expectation among analysts, while a 31.1% acceleration in revenue to $736 million pushed past the analyst consensus by $96.19 million.

Based upon that strength, management indicated that the upcoming fiscal year will only add to momentum. That includes a net sales jump to a range of $3.45 billion to $3.5 billion from $3.1 billion in fiscal 2022, an expansion in gross margins despite inflationary concerns, and a $2 jump in diluted earnings per share from fiscal 2022 should the higher end of guidance be achieved.

"Fiscal year 2022 was another record year for Deckers, as we delivered both revenue and earnings per share growth above twenty percent," CEO Dave Powers said. President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am incredibly proud of our performance over the last couple of years, but with the power of our brands and our people, I am even more excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Shares rose over 11% in the latter half of Friday’s US trading day on the bullish report and forecast. The strong earnings also prompted broad reassessments of price targets on Wall Street after the magnitude of the earnings beat caught many analysts by surprise.

“The [fourth quarter] showed strong growth from both UGG and HOKA to close another exceptional year,” Stifel analyst Jim Duffy wrote in an upgrade note on Friday. “Our checks show HOKA demand continues to outpace supply, particularly for launch product, highlighting growth of a loyal brand following.”

He assessed the stock as overvalued relative to peers and, considering the bullish guidance, reiterated a “Buy” rating on the stock and raised his price target to $338.

Duffy was not alone in driving estimates upward, either. Cowen analyst John Kernan was likewise encouraged by the earnings result and advised the stock still presents significant opportunity after its post-earnings pop.

“The stock has some of the best risk/reward in the entire Softlines space as management's execution is far in excess of peers in the sector and guidance could prove conservative,” he wrote on Friday.

He added that, in a bull case, a $500 share price is attainable for Decker Outdoor (DECK +10.0%). As such, Kernan raised his base-case target price to $407 per share from a prior target set at $358.

Finally, UBS analyst Jay Sole set a Street-high target of $540 to the stock as he termed it one of softlines’ best growth stocks. He added that he sees up to 138% upside for shares as the market underappreciates management’s ability to navigate macro headwinds.

That said, the response to the earnings results were not completely full of adulation. Indeed, while many analysts applauded management’s execution, caution remained present on particular points found in the print.

“This was a very strong print, particularly in light of the ongoing supply chain disruptions and macro headwinds,” Wedbush analyst Tom Nikic acknowledged. “The only real "hole" to poke is the pull-forward of shipments at UGG in Q4, which will likely hurt revenues in the Fall.”

As a result of this impact, he indicated he could not upgrade the stock despite a more bullish tenor. In fact, Nikic instead cut his price target to $292 in part due to apprehension on the fall forecasts.

Price targets were also trimmed at Telsey Advisory and Jefferies as some nitpicking on margins and supply chain headwinds hit estimates. Both nonetheless retained “Buy” ratings on shares, merely limiting upside targets rather than shifting sentiment on the stock.

Freight headwinds and supply chain delays continue to weigh on margins, but all companies are witnessing these pressures and DECK is taking actions to mitigate these challenges,” a team of Jefferies analysts commented. “We recommend buying DECK while valuation is subdued.”

