Novavax COVID-19 vaccine undergoes European review as booster shot
May 20, 2022 1:18 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Friday that it started the evaluation of the Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine for use as a booster shot in adults.
- The regulator greenlighted the protein-based vaccine branded as Nuvaxovid in the region for the prevention of COVID-19 for those aged 18 years and older in December.
- On Thursday, EMA cleared the use of vector-based COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, developed by AstraZeneca (AZN) for adults, who have received the same vaccine or mRNA-based vaccines such as those from Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) as the primary series.
- At the time, Novavax (NVAX) Chief Executive Stanley Erck said that the company’s COVID-19 would eventually be used as a booster shot in those who received other vaccines initially.