3M (NYSE:MMM) -3.9% in Friday's trading, plunging quickly following a Reuters report that the company was ordered to pay $77.5M to a military veteran who claimed his defective earplugs caused hearing damage.

A jury ordered 3M (MMM) to pay the man who said he suffered hearing damage as a result of using the company's military-issue earplugs, according to the report, which cited a spokesperson for the plaintiff's attorneys.

The verdict is the largest yet for a single individual in the litigation over the 3M (MMM) earplugs, according to Reuters, which says plaintiffs have won 10 of 16 trials held so far, while the company has won 6.

3M (MMM) recently reported better than expected Q1 earnings while revenues came in flat.