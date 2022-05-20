Grab stock slips after post-Q1 earnings rally
May 20, 2022 1:57 PM ETGrab Holdings Limited (GRAB)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares are backtracking from their spectacular 24% Thursday surge after the super-app company issued revenue guidance higher than consensus and posted better-than-expected Q1 revenue.
- The company that provides an app for ride-sharing, deliveries, and financial services is seeing its stock dip 4.8% in Friday midafternoon trading.
- The company said it expects 2022 revenue of $1.2B-$1.3B, higher than the $925.5M consensus. It's expected gross merchandise value to rise 30%-35% with some increase in commission rates as well.
- "Our revenue guidance includes contributions from Jaya Grocer along with our expectations to taper our incentive spend. We expect our group revenues, excluding Jaya to grow by no less than 50% in fiscal year 2022," said CFO Peter Oey during Grab's (GRAB) Q1 earnings call on Thursday. Jaya is a business it acquired during the quarter.
