A $21/share offer for Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice appears to be a "relatively modest' price, according to Stifel. Coventus rose 11%.

The $21 offer implies a purchase price of 14x 2022E EBITDA or 10-11x for the underlying distributor business if its assigned a 19-21x EBITDA multiple for the "faster" growing (20%+) and scaling Prescription Management and (Software) businesses, Stifel analyst Jonathan Block, who has a buy rating and $22 price target on CVET, wrote. CD&R already owns ~24% of Covetrus shares outstanding.

Separately, William Blair analyst John Kreger wrote that the offer implies an EV/EBITDA valuation for CVET of 14.3x the firm's adjusted estimates for the year. The multiples compares with CVET's 3-year average multiple of 15.4x and distribution peer average of 9.9x.

"The implied multiple might be a tough pill to swallow for investors that have seen the business trade at much higher valuations in the last few years, but clearly this is a difficult environment that is pressuring CVET and most businesses," Kreger, who has an outperform rating on CVET, wrote in a note.

Also see from last Monday, Barclays analyst Balaji Prasad lowered the firm's price target on Covetrus (CVET) to $26 from $38.