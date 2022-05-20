Sanara MedTech assumed Overweight at Cantor citing recent earnings

May 20, 2022 2:07 PM ETSanara MedTech Inc. (SMTI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Cantor Fitzgerald has assumed the coverage on the wound and skin care product supplier Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) with an Overweight rating on Friday, citing the company’s recently reported favorable financials for 1Q 2022.
  • However, the analyst Ross Osborn lowers the price target to $40 from $45 per share with assumptions based on the company's 4Q 2021 and 1Q 2022 results, which indicated, among others, ~56% YoY growth and $3.0 million monthly revenue in March.
  • In addition, the analyst notes that Sanara (SMTI) increased the number of facilities authorized to sell its healing product CellerateRX to 1,250 from 1,110 in 2021 year-end and expanded the sales force to 31 adding a territory sales manager.
  • Osborn argues that CellerateRX is “uniquely differentiated with an attractive margin profile” in a wound care market valued at more than $28 billion.
  • With an underappreciated product pipeline and an attractively valued stock compared to high-growth MedTech rivals, the analyst reiterates the Overweight rating on Sanara (SMTI).
  • In December, the company promoted its co-chief operating officer Zachary B. Flemingas as Chief Executive.
