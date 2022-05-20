It's looking like another Strange weekend at the movies, as two new releases look to court specialty box office dollars but face tough odds in trying to bump Disney's (NYSE:DIS) No. 1 film.

Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (DIS) heads into its third weekend having made $306.6 million in domestic theaters to date, and a total of $413 million overseas, for a global total of $719.6 million. This weekend, it's likely to surpass The Batman (WBD) as the top 2022 grosser worldwide.

And the first contender looking to take over from the Marvel film is Downton Abbey: A New Era (NASDAQ:CMCSA) - a sequel to a 2019 film based on the hit British TV series that reached $96.9 million in domestic grosses and $192.2 million worldwide. That earlier film opened to $31 million, so if Doctor Strange drops off heavily (it grossed $61.8 million last weekend), there could be a chance for the upscale drama.

The other wide release may have a bigger challenge despite critical praise: Men (A24), the latest film from director Alex Garland, is a challenging psychological horror outing. Garland's first film, Ex Machina, opened below $1 million and ended up grossing $25.4 million domestically; follow-up Annihilation opened to $11 million and wrapped with a cumulative domestic gross of $32.7 million.

In any case, it's a chance for all three films to try to make bank before next weekend, when Paramount (PARA) (PARAA) drops surefire winner Top Gun: Maverick on top screens across the country.