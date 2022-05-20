Dollar General down 8% on Gordon Haskett downgrade to Hold amid unwind, traffic uncertainty
May 20, 2022 2:22 PM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Dollar General (NYSE:DG) trades 8% down until mid-day trading today after Gordon Haskett downgraded the stock to Hold from Buy, assigning a price target of $210.
- Terming it as a more near-to-medium term oriented approach, the rating firm direct the downgrade to reasons: lateral reads thus far in Q1 earnings, monthly macro survey work on the lower-income customer by Gordon and proprietary footfall data.
- The firm also believes that Dollar General is coming off back-to-back years when its discretionary business has largely outperformed consumables and therefore the potential "unwind" could be extremely problematic for both Average Unit Retail (higher retails) and Gross processing margin (GPM) as mix distorts less favorably.
- CEO Doug McMillion stated that the "rate of inflation in food pulled more dollars from General Merchandise more than expected" while explicitly stating that he expects it to get worse before it gets better.
- The company forecasts FY net sales growth of ~10% and same-store sales growth of 2.5%.
- Quick look at company's profitability and underlying metrics:
- Since the company posted its Q4 earnings in mid-March, the stock lost 16.5% and in past 6-months trading it eroded 18.1% in value taking it close to its 52-week low levels.
- The company raised its dividend by 31% in March; it has a forward yield of 1.09%.
- Of the 27 Wall Street analysts covering the stock, 15 assign it a Strong Buy rating and 6 rate it a Buy rating.