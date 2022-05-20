Molecular Data plummets 25% on ADS ratio change
May 20, 2022 2:30 PM ETMolecular Data Inc. (MKD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD -25.6%) has announced a ratio change on its ADS from the current one ADS representing three Class A ordinary shares to the new ratio of one ADS representing forty-five Class A ordinary shares.
- Each ADS holder of record at the close of business on the date when the change in ADS ratio is effective will be required to surrender and exchange every fifteen existing ADSs then held for one new ADS.
- The effective date of the Ratio Change is expected to be May 23, 2022.
- The Ratio Change will have the same effect as a one-for-15 reverse share split.