Nautilus Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
May 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETNautilus, Inc. (NLS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, May 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.58 (-159.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $121.57M (-35.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NLS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.