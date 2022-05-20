Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) is initiated on Friday with a Neutral rating and Air Products (APD) is assumed at Outperform by Credit Suisse, with respective price targets of $67 and $290, but both stocks trade lower amid the day's broad stock market rout.

Dow's (DOW) earnings are "abnormally high for early in an economic recovery, benefiting from both higher oil prices and supply chain constraints," according to Credit Suisse analyst John Roberts, explaining that his Neutral rating reflects the view that oil already is high, demand is strong, and the supply chain is constrained, "producing near peak earnings."

Roberts likes that Dow (DOW) is building the first hydrogen fueled ethylene plant, developing an electric ethylene ffurnace, and developing waste plastic-to-ethylene technology.

The analyst notes Air Products (APD) is a global leader in large projects, with the largest projects for green and blue hydrogen.

Seeking Alpha contributor Mare Evidence Lab rates Dow (DOW) as a strong buy and its "top pick in this inflationary environment."