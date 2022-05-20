AT&T prices tender offers for 63 series of notes
May 20, 2022 2:44 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- AT & T (NYSE:T) priced its earlier announced offers to purchase for cash 54 series of outstanding notes listed under Higher Coupon Offersup to a maximum $5B amount of Higher Coupon Total Consideration.
- Also, 9 series of outstanding notes described below under Discount Offers, up to a maximum $3B amount of Discount Total Consideration.
- The Discount Settlement Date/Higher Coupon Settlement Date will be the fourth business day after the Discount Expiration Date/Higher Coupon Expiration Date and is expected to be May 26, 2022.