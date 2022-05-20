Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude down ~50c from last Friday's close
May 20, 2022 2:46 PM ETXLE, BKR, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- This week's DOE inventory update showed a surprise draw of 7.9mb in oil and oil products (USO).
- TSA checkpoint data pointed to rising jet fuel demand, with 4.1% more passengers checked week on week, down 11% from 2019 levels.
- A fire at the world's third-largest refinery in Korea threatened near-term crude oil demand.
- China export data pointed to gasoline and diesel exports down ~50% year on year in March.
- Gasoline and diesel prices hit all time highs nationwide in the US this week.
- The White House suggested Europe continue buying Russian oil, while imposing a tariff.
- The Baker Hughes (BKR) oil directed rig count rose by 13 rigs on the week.
- Drilled but uncompleted wells continued to fall in April, down 70 month on month (XLE).
- Norwegian oil production for April missed government forecasts by ~11%.