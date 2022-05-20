Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude down ~50c from last Friday's close

May 20, 2022 2:46 PM ETXLE, BKR, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
  • This week's DOE inventory update showed a surprise draw of 7.9mb in oil and oil products (USO).
  • TSA checkpoint data pointed to rising jet fuel demand, with 4.1% more passengers checked week on week, down 11% from 2019 levels.
  • A fire at the world's third-largest refinery in Korea threatened near-term crude oil demand.
  • China export data pointed to gasoline and diesel exports down ~50% year on year in March.
  • Gasoline and diesel prices hit all time highs nationwide in the US this week.
  • The White House suggested Europe continue buying Russian oil, while imposing a tariff.
  • The Baker Hughes (BKR) oil directed rig count rose by 13 rigs on the week.
  • Drilled but uncompleted wells continued to fall in April, down 70 month on month (XLE).
  • Norwegian oil production for April missed government forecasts by ~11%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.