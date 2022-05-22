Navigator Holdings Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETNavigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+520.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $104.63M (+22.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NVGS has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.