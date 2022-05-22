HEICO Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETHEICO Corporation (HEI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- HEICO (NYSE:HEI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (+21.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $531.99M (+14.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HEI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.