Big Lots shares slump as Piper Sandler cuts price target

May 20, 2022 3:21 PM ETBig Lots, Inc. (BIG)OLLI, BMRRY, FRG, TUEM, MNSOBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments

Big Lots storefront in Houston, TX.

Brett_Hondow/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) shares dropped Friday as Piper Sandler cut its price target for the home discount retailer from $34 to $29.
  • The brokerage maintained a neutral rating on the stock.
  • Shares are currently down 7.4% to $27.14 and is down ~42.62% YTD.
  • Peers Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI), B&M European Value (OTCPK:BMRRY), Franchise Group (FRG), Tuesday Morning (TUEM) and MINISO Group (MNSO) are all trading down today in what seems to be a sector-wide decline.
  • Earlier this month, retail sector saw sharp decline as the Federal Reserve's well-telegraphed decision to hike interest rates unleashed more concerns from investors on the impact of a recession on consumer spending.
