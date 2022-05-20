Sanofi wins FDA label expansion for Dupixent for new inflammatory condition
May 20, 2022 3:24 PM ETSanofi (SNY)SNYNF, REGNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) (OTCPK:SNYNF) received U.S. regulatory approval for its Dupixent injection as a treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis, a condition of allergic inflammation of the esophagus, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Friday.
- According to Sanofi (SNY), more than 160,000 Americans suffer from eosinophilic esophagitis. The approval allows the use of Dupixent for the indication in patients aged 12 year and older.
- The best-selling treatment jointly developed by the French drugmaker with its U.S. partner Regeneron (REGN) is already approved for conditions such as atopic dermatitis in the U.S.
- Dupixent generated €5.25 billion in sales for Sanofi (SNY) in 2021, accounting for about 14% of the company's topline.
In March, Sanofi (SNY) projected Dupixent to generate peak annual sales of over €13 billion ($13.77 billion), excluding its potential use in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for which trial results are expected next year.