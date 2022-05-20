Bandcamp, the online music shop/platform acquired by Epic Games, will remain on Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Play Store for now, after it sued the tech giant over payment systems - a dispute that's touching a number of app makers on both Google's and Apple's application ecosystems.

Epic last month requested a preliminary injunction last month to block Google from removing Bandcamp from the Play Store over which payment system to use. On Friday, Google agreed in a California court not to remove the app, meaning Bandcamp can continue under its own system.

That move comes ahead a June 1 deadline that Google had issued for app makers to adopt Google's own payment system - which calls for fees paid to Google.

Bandcamp and Epic have agreed to start putting 10% of revenue generated in-app on Android devices into an escrow account until Epic's case against Google is resolved.

Epic Games is controlled by its founder, Tim Sweeney, and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) owns 40%.

The outcome mirrors that of Match Group (MTCH), which can keep using alternate payment for now and will build its own escrow account pending the resolution of its case next year.