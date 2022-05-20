Ford (NYSE:F -3.9%) is attracting a very bullish review from Tigress Financial despite a steep selloff of late.

The New York-based investment bank and brokerage firm indicated its belief that shares could nearly double in the next year to a new price target of $22, reiterating their “Buy” rating on the stock.

“Ford will continue to benefit from its leading position in full-size pickup trucks and SUVs, the ongoing execution of its long-term EV production and battery technology development plans, and the successful acceleration of the introduction and production of several new EV models,” CIO Ivan Feinseth wrote in a new research packet released on Friday. “The ongoing introduction of new products and increasing integration of advanced technologies should also drive multiple expansion and increased valuation as the stock market starts to attribute valuations afforded by startup and early-stage EV companies to a company that is already one of the world’s leading automobile producers.”

He added that the popular relaunch of its Bronco series bodes well for short-term targets while the EV models like the much-hyped F-150 Lightning progress through production. On that point, Feinseth applauded the separation of manufacturing business units as a sign of good management unlocking efficiency.

Feinseth acknowledged that the stock has sold off sharply in recent weeks as the market rather indiscriminately hit ICE and EV auto manufacturers. Heading into the close on Friday, sporting another notable decline, Feinseth advised that Ford (F -3.9%) is offering an attractive entry point.

“The production launch on April 26th of the F-150 Lightning brings Ford into the EV pickup market ahead of several other competitors, and it is already sold out of its 2022 production run,” he noted. “The recent pullback in price also creates a compelling entry point and value.”

Read more on inauspicious action for auto stocks on Friday.