Top editor at CNN Digital latest to exit in transition

May 20, 2022 3:35 PM ETWarner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments

CNN Shuts Down Streaming Service CNN+ Three Weeks After Launch

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • Another executive change is hitting CNN (NASDAQ:WBD), where editor-in-chief of CNN Digital Worldwide Meredith Artley is exiting after 12 years, according to media reports.
  • Artley was a holdover from the regime of Jeff Zucker, under whom she was a top exec. She'll stay with the network another week or two to assist in transition.
  • Her departure follows not too long after that of Andrew Morse, a longtime CNN digital lead who ran CNN+ but looked to exit the organization along with the shutdown of the weeks-old streaming service.
  • The news of Artley's departure came first in a staff call with Licht, Axios reported.
  • The news service says Artley was "frustrated" in the wake of shakeups at the company as part of WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery.
