Top editor at CNN Digital latest to exit in transition
May 20, 2022
- Another executive change is hitting CNN (NASDAQ:WBD), where editor-in-chief of CNN Digital Worldwide Meredith Artley is exiting after 12 years, according to media reports.
- Artley was a holdover from the regime of Jeff Zucker, under whom she was a top exec. She'll stay with the network another week or two to assist in transition.
- Her departure follows not too long after that of Andrew Morse, a longtime CNN digital lead who ran CNN+ but looked to exit the organization along with the shutdown of the weeks-old streaming service.
- The news of Artley's departure came first in a staff call with Licht, Axios reported.
- The news service says Artley was "frustrated" in the wake of shakeups at the company as part of WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery.