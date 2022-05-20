Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) were both downgraded to Hold from Buy at Societe Generale on Friday, citing valuation following the strong performances of both stocks in recent weeks.

SocGen says Chevron (CVX) remains one of its "most financially resilient [oil] majors, as it is capital efficient, investor friendly [and] cash generative," but the stock's recent substantial outperformance merits a downgrade - although "this is as strong a Hold as they come."

After a 43% YTD stock price rise, Chevron's (CVX) organic free cash flow yield is only half that of the European majors, and its ~6.5% distribution yield lags the double-digit yields of BP (15.6%), Shell (12.1%) and TotalEnergies (10.8%), SocGen says.

Equinor (EQNR) has greatly benefited from gas market tightness and rising oil prices, but SocGen thinks "the rally has shown signs of fatigue amid Europe's hub gas price dislocation... and off-takers being allowed by the EU to pay for Russian pipeline gas without breaching sanctions."

SocGen sees further free cash flow strength for at least two more quarters for Equinor (EQNR), but it also expects a 300% Y/Y jump in the cash tax burden to ~$34B in 2022, with more than 40% of that hitting in Q4 alone.

"Equinor's stock has been in a positive bubble since June 2021, and is likely to continue on an upward trajectory," Gavin Barwell writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.