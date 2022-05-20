Salisbury Bancorp announces 2-for-1 forward stock split

May 20, 2022 3:57 PM ETSalisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) on Friday announced a 2-for-1 forward split of its shares to enhance liquidity.
  • SAL also said it will increase its authorized shares from 5M to 10M shares.
  • The stock split will not have any impact on voting and other rights of shareholders and will have no impact on SAL's operations.
  • The stock split will be in the form of a stock dividend to shareholders of record as of Jun. 1, with an effective date/payment date of Jun. 30.
