The United States is likely to detect additional cases of monkeypox virus in the coming days, but the risk to the general public remains low at this time, a senior U.S. administration official said Friday.

In the U.S., the first confirmed case of monkeypox was reported by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Wednesday from a man with a recent travel history to Canada, where 13 suspected cases were under investigation as of Thursday.

"It is likely that there could be some additional cases detected in the coming days as surveillance and testing begin to work more actively to look for cases," the official told reporters, adding, "there appears to be a low risk to the general public at this time."

Monkeypox is a rare infection commonly found in remote parts of Central and West Africa. It does not readily spread among humans. However, the touching of clothing, bedding, or towels used by patients with the monkeypox rash could transmit the disease.

