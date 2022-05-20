Sentage gets Nasdaq notice of filing delinquency
May 20, 2022 4:10 PM ETSentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) said Friday it received a Nasdaq notice on Wednesday, saying it is not in compliance with the timely filing requirement for continued listing.
- SNTG has not yet filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021 with the SEC.
- The firm has up to 60 days to either cure the deficiency or submit a plan on how it intends to regain compliance.
- If the plan is accepted, Nasdaq can grant SNTG an exception of up to 180 days from the filing's deadline, or till Nov. 14 to regain compliance.
- SNTG intends to submit the plan no later than Jul. 18.