Centennial Resources Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) -12% in the two trading sessions since it unveiled its $3.9B cash-and-stock deal for Colgate Energy Partners before Thursday's open that did not quantify anticipated synergies on infrastructure, longer laterals and services.

Analysts at Truist Securities say the merger is "strategically sound" and offers scale and shareholder returns, seeing increased scale helping with oilfield services inflation and operational efficiencies, and the larger market cap attracting more investors.

The deal's best highlight is the accelerated shareholder return plan, as the company expects to hit 1x leverage at the time of closing, resulting in an increase to the existing fixed dividend and share repurchase programs, the Truist team says.

Cowen's analysts call the merger "a deal that makes a ton of sense which checks several boxes," although a relatively modest implied free cash flow yield and additional private equity ownership overhang are weighing on Centennial Resource (CDEV) shares.

While the transaction should be accretive on an EPS and cash flow basis, it appears slightly dilutive to FCF/share due to slightly lower capital efficiency, Susquehanna analysts say.

Seeking Alpha contributor Josh Young criticizes the deal, saying it is "missing accretion metrics and cash to shareholders."