Eli Lilly's new diabetes drug Mounjaro priced below Novo Nordisk's Wegovy
May 20, 2022 4:19 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- With a list price of about $974 for four weeks of treatment, Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) recently approved diabetes drug Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is priced below Novo Nordisk's Wegovy (semaglutide), priced at $1349.
- Wegovy is approved as a weight loss treatment while Mounjaro does not yet have that indication. However, Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal said the pricing "could open the door to off-label use" as Mounjaro demonstrated superiority over Wegovy in a late-stage trial.
- Bansal sees over $1B in Mounjaro sales next year and $17.5B by the end of 2030.
- Lilly has said that its plans on educating doctors and payers that obesity is a chronic disease to help grow the market for the drug.