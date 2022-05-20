Bright Green’s (BGXX) stock tumbled 28% Friday after rallying over 200% earlier in the week following a direct listing of the cannabis cultivator’s shares.

The stock opened at $12.40 before sliding to close at $11.25, down 28%.

BGXX shares made their market debut on Tuesday, soaring 216% over their reference price of $8 per share. The company said in a filing on May 13 that certain registered stockholders planned to offer up to 158.3M shares of its stock. Bright Green will not receive any proceeds from the deal.

The stock rallied again on Wednesday, closing 90% higher. Investors shifted gears on Thursday, however, pushing down shares 67% to close at $15.70.

