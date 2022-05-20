Vir slips as collaboration with WuXi for COVID-19 antibody drug ends
May 20, 2022 4:32 PM ETVir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR)WXXWY, WXIBF, GSKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) announced on Friday that its Chinese partner WuXi Biologics (OTCPK:WXXWY) (OTCPK:WXIBF) ended its partnership for the development and manufacturing of several of the company’s antibody drugs, including the COVID-19 antibody therapy sotrovimab. Vir (VIR) shares are currently in the red in the post-market.
- Per the terms of the 2020 deal, WuXi Bio (OTCPK:WXXWY) had agreed to develop, manufacture, and commercialize the treatments for countries, including China.
- Sotrovimab is an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody therapy developed by Vir (VIR) in partnership with British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).
- Vir (VIR) and WuXi Bio (OTCPK:WXXWY) had entered into the termination agreement on May 19, terms of which include a $7 million payment from Vir (VIR) to WuXi Bio (OTCPK:WXXWY) in recognition of its development activities in the region.
- In addition, the Chinese life sciences company is entitled to tiered royalties on net sales of sotrovimab in Greater China ranging from low single digits to low double digits.
- Last month, the FDA pulled the authorization for sotrovimab, noting that the drug, sold under the brand name Xevudy lacked efficacy against the widely prevalent Omicron BA.2 sub-variant of COVID-19.