May 20, 2022

  • Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) extended the deal termination date for their combination by three months until Aug. 22.
  • The termination date was extended as the company awaits CFIUS approval for the acquisition of Vonage, according to an 8-K filing. The companies continue to work toward the closing, expected in the first half of this year.
  • Vonage (VG) agreed in November to a $6.2B sale to Ericsson (ERIC). Investors have been concerned that a national security or CFIUS review of the $21/share deal could be delayed due to concerns over the allegations that Ericsson made payments to terror group ISIS in Iraq.
  • Ericsson (ERIC) CEO Borje Ekholm last month said that he still expects that company's planned purchase of Vonage will close in 1H of the year, pending CFIUS approval.
