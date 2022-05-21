Materials Sector Weekly Round-up: Precious metals miners among top gainers; Alto, Ramaco continue to drop on earnings decline

May 21, 2022 12:00 PM ETXLB, HG1:COM, XAUUSD:CUR, LB1:COM, LGO, FSM, KRO, TGB, SQM, ALTO, METC, RFP, HWKN, NP, SWM, WOOD, VAW, MXI, XME, GDX, RING, COPXBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

nugget gold

bodnarchuk/iStock via Getty Images

The S&P Materials sector closed this trading week in green at +1.95%, one of the top gainers for the five-day period. The Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB) was also up +1.01%.

Copper prices extended recent gains on Friday on optimism about a revival of demand in top metals consumer China after a mortgage rate cut and further progress in lifting COVID lockdowns. Last week, prices had plunged below $9,000/ton for the first time since October on rising fears about a slowing global economy and reduced demand for metals.

London Metal Exchange benchmark copper (HG1:COM) rose 0.8% to $9,490/metric ton by 10.35 GMT on Friday, its highest since May 6, capping a 3.3% gain for the contract for the week, accoridng to Reuters.

Other base metals also gained, with LME aluminum up 1.7% to $2,957/ton, tin +1.8% to $34,850, zinc +0.8% to $3,743.50 and lead +3.7% to $2,140.

Gold spot price (XAUUSD:CUR) slipped on Tuesday pressured by strong U.S. retail sales data and expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes. Price settled at $1,845.03 at market close on Friday, registering a 1.86% gain for the week.

Lumber (LB1:COM) prices fell to a new 2022 low on Thursday as existing home sales data showed a continued slowdown in the housing market. Prices fell ~28% to $665 by the end of the week.

Take a look at this week's top gainers among basic material stocks ($300M market cap or more):

  • Largo Resources (LGO) +17.90%; Largo continued to rise the week after it posted Q1 results and raised FY22 guidance.
  • Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) +12.96%; FSM, Taseko and other precious metals mining shares surged this week as gold prices bounced.
  • Kronos Worldwide (KRO) +12.54%; Deutsche Bank raised its price target for the firm during the week, helping prop up shares.
  • Taseko Mines (TGB) +9.86%;
  • Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) +9.83%; Shares surged to an all-time high on the back of stellar Q1 results.

Take a look at this week's top losers among basic material stocks ($300M market cap or more):

  • Alto Ingredients (ALTO) -14.96%; Shares have continued to fall after Q1 earnings and revenues missed consensus targets.
  • Ramaco Resources (METC) -13.64%; Ramaco's Q1 performance also fell short of expectations, putting pressure on shares.
  • Resolute Forest Products (RFP) -10.09%; Earlier this month RFP warned that inflationary pressures and rising interest rates could hurt pricing and margins.
  • Hawkins (HWKN) -9.50%; Shares have fallen after Hawkins reported its Q1 numbers.
  • Neenah (NP) -7.92%; Early this week Neenah announced the future executive leadership team and operating structure after its merger with Schweitzer-Mauduit (SWM).

Other materials ETFs to watch: iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (WOOD), Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI), SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (XME), VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING), Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX).

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.