The S&P Materials sector closed this trading week in green at +1.95%, one of the top gainers for the five-day period. The Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB) was also up +1.01%.

Copper prices extended recent gains on Friday on optimism about a revival of demand in top metals consumer China after a mortgage rate cut and further progress in lifting COVID lockdowns. Last week, prices had plunged below $9,000/ton for the first time since October on rising fears about a slowing global economy and reduced demand for metals.

London Metal Exchange benchmark copper (HG1:COM) rose 0.8% to $9,490/metric ton by 10.35 GMT on Friday, its highest since May 6, capping a 3.3% gain for the contract for the week, accoridng to Reuters.

Other base metals also gained, with LME aluminum up 1.7% to $2,957/ton, tin +1.8% to $34,850, zinc +0.8% to $3,743.50 and lead +3.7% to $2,140.

Gold spot price (XAUUSD:CUR) slipped on Tuesday pressured by strong U.S. retail sales data and expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes. Price settled at $1,845.03 at market close on Friday, registering a 1.86% gain for the week.

Lumber (LB1:COM) prices fell to a new 2022 low on Thursday as existing home sales data showed a continued slowdown in the housing market. Prices fell ~28% to $665 by the end of the week.

Take a look at this week's top gainers among basic material stocks ($300M market cap or more):

Take a look at this week's top losers among basic material stocks ($300M market cap or more):

Other materials ETFs to watch: iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (WOOD), Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI), SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (XME), VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING), Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX).