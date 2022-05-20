Nasdaq sends minimum bid price requirement non-compliance notice to Top Ships

May 20, 2022

Tug boats drag Oil ship tanker park to port for transfer crude oil to oil refinery.

Suriyapong Thongsawang/iStock via Getty Images

  • Nasdaq sent a written notice to Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) about non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for the stock exchange's capital markets platform.
  • The tanker vessels company's closing bid price per share for the last 30 consecutive business days was below $1.00.
  • The applicable grace period to regain compliance is 180 days, or until Nov. 14. The deficiency could be cured if the closing bid price is $1.00 per share or higher for at least 10 consecutive business days during the grace period.
  • The company intends to monitor its closing bid price until Nov. 14, and is considering options that include a reverse stock split.
  • TOPS said its business operations are not affected by the notice.
  • Shares were trading -2.82% post-market.
