Nasdaq sends minimum bid price requirement non-compliance notice to Top Ships
May 20, 2022 4:47 PM ETTop Ships Inc. (TOPS)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq sent a written notice to Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) about non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for the stock exchange's capital markets platform.
- The tanker vessels company's closing bid price per share for the last 30 consecutive business days was below $1.00.
- The applicable grace period to regain compliance is 180 days, or until Nov. 14. The deficiency could be cured if the closing bid price is $1.00 per share or higher for at least 10 consecutive business days during the grace period.
- The company intends to monitor its closing bid price until Nov. 14, and is considering options that include a reverse stock split.
- TOPS said its business operations are not affected by the notice.
- Shares were trading -2.82% post-market.