Visionary Education stock tumbles for third straight day following massive IPO rally

Newly public Visionary Education Technology (VEDU) saw its shares tumble for the third day in a row in the wake of its $17M initial public offering.

Shares of the educational services company opened at $3.13, climbing to a high of $3.18 before sliding to a low of $2 in mid-afternoon. The stock closed at $2.20, down 28%.

VEDU stock soared as high as 600% on Tuesday during it market debut, finally closing at $25, up 525% from its IPO price. The company had priced 4.3M shares at $4 per share, raising around $17M.

The shares retreated on Wednesday, however, falling 80% to close at $5 per share. They continued their descent on Thursday, dropping 39% to close at $3.05.