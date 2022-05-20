The United Steelworkers union filed charges this week with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board against Chevron (NYSE:CVX) related to the strike at the company's Richmond, California, refinery, Reuters reported on Friday.

The USW alleges Chevron (CVX) has changed the terms of employment, refused to provide information, engaged in coercive actions including surveillance, and refused to bargain with refinery workers, according to the report.

The USW and Chevron (CVX) have talked informally, but the two sides last met at the bargaining table five weeks ago, and no progress has been made toward a resolution to the strike that began on March 21, according to an official at USW Local 12-5, which represents 500 workers at Richmond.

The company continues to operate the 245K bbl/day refinery with supervisors, managers and temporary replacement workers.

Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil and Valero "are Strong Buys based on their promising growth potential, solid profitability, safe dividends, and great dividend yields," Steven Cress writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.