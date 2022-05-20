Evaxion Biotech files offering to sell up to $100M ordinary shares
May 20, 2022 5:54 PM ETEvaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Danish company Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) on Friday filed to sell up to $100M ordinary shares, including ordinary shares represented by American depositary shares.
- The company said that, generally, it intends to use net proceeds of any offering of securities for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- U.S.-listed shares of EVAX earlier closed +1.6% at $1.86.
- The filing comes after EVAX last week reported a beat on Q1 2022 GAAP EPS and said it expected its existing cash and cash equivalents to fund expenses and capex requirements through at least the next 12 months.