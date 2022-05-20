EDF delays Hinkley Point nuclear plant start date, hikes cost estimate

May 20, 2022 2:52 PM ETElectricité de France S.A. (ECIFF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

EDF sign and cooling towers of the nuclear power plant of Nogent-sur-Seine, France.

olrat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Electricite de France (OTCPK:ECIFF) said late Thursday that it has delayed the start date of the Hinkley Point C nuclear plant in the U.K. by more than a year to 2027 and raised its estimated project costs by £3B (~$3.74B) to £25B-£26B.

EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF) previously updated its Hinkley Point construction schedule in January 2021, when it said the plant would be postponed by six months to June 2026 with the cost totaling £22B-£23B.

The COVID-19 pandemic had severely constrained people, resources and supply chains, the company said, not ruling out potential additional delays.

"The risk of further delay of the two units is assessed at 15 months, assuming the absence of a new pandemic wave and no additional effects of the war in Ukraine," EDF said. "In addition, the quantities of materials and engineering as well as the cost of such activities, including in particular marine works, have risen."

EDF earlier this week cut its nuclear power production guidance for the fourth time this year.

