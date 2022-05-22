Advance Auto Parts Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETAdvance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.59 (+7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.39B (+1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AAP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.