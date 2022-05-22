Euroseas Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETEuroseas Ltd. (ESEA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.60 (+700.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $42.77M (+198.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ESEA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.