Communications stocks fell for yet another week, but some concentrated dip-buying helped the sector outperform the broader market, which took a particular midweek hit.

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) fell 1.6% for the week, vs. an S&P 500 that declined about 3%. The XLC fund came close to the 52-week low set partway through last week - but hovered above it.

And taking the edge off that decline was the sector's top large-cap gainer by a ways, Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA), which rose 15.1% for the week - almost entirely off the news that Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway took a 68.9 million-share stake in the entertainment company.

Once again, the top gainers list included defensive foreign telecom investments. América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) rose 10.7% for the week, and Telefônica Brasil (VIV) picked up 5.7%.

Pinterest (PINS) continues to see yo-yo action from week to week: It was the third-best large-cap gainer in Communications stocks for the week, up 6.7%; last week it was among the top losers.

Turning to the other side of the ledger: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was the top decliner, down 7% in a week that got off to a bad start following a downgrade at Baird.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) was also a top decliner for the week, down 6.2%, as it served as a bellwether for the tech sell-off and saw its share of bad news, including new legislation in the Senate that could force a break-up of its ad businesses.

And Twitter (TWTR), last week's biggest large-cap Communications loser, actually took some edge off in another week where its Elon Musk acquisition drama rolled on. Declining 6% for the week still put it among the dregs of sector performance - but at least it wasn't the worst out there.

The top five gainers over the past five sessions among large-cap Communications Services stocks and larger ($10B market cap or more):

Paramount Global Class B (PARA), +15.1% ;

; América Móvil (AMX), +10.7% ;

; Pinterest (PINS), +6.7% ;

; Baidu (BIDU), +6.4% ;

; Telefônica Brasil (VIV), +5.7% .

The top five decliners over the past five sessions among large-cap Communications Services stocks and larger ($10B market cap or more):